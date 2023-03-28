As Damian Lewis Returns, Co-Star Dan Soder Says ‘Billions’ Will End With Season 7

Damian Lewis is returning to the franchise and a multitude of spinoffs are being explored, but Billions could be set to end with its seventh season.

Dan Soder, who plays Dudley Mafee, a onetime Axe Capital employee who becomes Taylor Mason Capital’s first employee, recently let slip that Showtime’s longest-running drama is coming to an end with its upcoming season.

Soder revealed the news during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night. “Season seven, the final season of Billions, is on its way,” a San Francisco 49ers-clad Soder said, before realizing that he probably shouldn’t have let that slip. “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that,” he added.

Showtime declined to comment.

The news comes as Lewis is returning as Bobby Axelrod in six of the 12 episodes that are set to premiere later this year.

Toney Goins, who plays Philip has also been upped to series regular, alongside Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

Billions was co-created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. Beth Schacter serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Koppelman and Levien.

In the works are a series of spinoffs, following the news that Showtime is becoming Paramount+ with Showtime, including Millions, Trillions and series set in Miami and London.