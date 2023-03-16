Billboard Music Awards Shifting Back To Late Fall Date, Looking For New Network Home

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be held on Sunday, November 19. That marks a return to late fall for the awards show, produced by Dick Clark Productions, which took place in early December during its original 1990-2006 incarnation that was carried by Fox. Billboard Music Awards moved to May when it was revived in 2011, airing on ABC for seven years and, most recently, on NBC for the past six.

NBC has opted not to continue with the show as it focuses on growing its own People’s Choice Awards franchise. Acquired by NBCU sibling E! in 2017, the ceremony has been airing on NBC since 2021, and the network just announced a music offshoot, the People’s Choice Country Awards, which will debut in September.

CBS similarly dropped the ACM Awards in 2021 to focus on the company-owned CMT Music Awards following the ViacomCBS merger. The latter migrated to CBS the following year, while DCP-produced ACM Awards found a new home on Prime Video.

Search is under way to find a new network for the Billboard Music Awards, which DCP has been producing since 2014. DCP also is the process of finding an outlet for another awards show it had been producing for NBC, the Golden Globes.

Billboard Music Award winners are determined by performance on the Billboard charts, which for decades have been a go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

This year’s awards are based on music consumption reflected on Billboard charts dated November 19, 2022 through October 21, 2023. Winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and touring.

Olivia Rodrigo, Ye and Drake were the big winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which were hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The ceremony was broadcast live on May 15 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on NBC.

