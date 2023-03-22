Finland’s ‘Yours, Margot’ And Belgium-Uruguay Co-Pro ‘The Invisible Ink’ Win Beta And Series Mania Seriesmakers Initiative

A project from Finland and a Belgium-Uruguay co-production have won the Seriesmaker initiative here at Series Mania.

The projects, Yours, Margot and The Invisible Ink, both bag €50,000 ($54,000) each after winning the Beta Development Awards.

They were announced minutes ago at Lille’s Series Mania Forum event, which is into its second day.

Yours, Margot is an eight-part drama from Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen and producer Jussi Rantamäki. The logline is: “After discovering her father’s letters to an unknown lover, Vilja unearths her family’s traumatic past in 1980s East Berlin.”

Kuosmanen’s 2021 road movie Compartment No 6 won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival official competition, and his biographical film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki won Prix Un Certain Regard at Cannes Film Festival.

The Invisible Ink comes from director César Díaz and producer Fernando Epstein, and also runs to eight parts. It follows a former Uruguayan revolutionary leading a peaceful life in Belgium who is forced back to confront his past in his home country after he receives a visit from his old torturer, who threatens to kill his wife and daughter if he doesn’t hand him a hidden loot.

Meanwhile, The Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich) Award for €20,000 has gone to Brazilian series Amigas, a six-parter from director Beatriz Seigner and writer Maíra Bühler.

It follows five high school girl friends who meet again at their 25th graduation anniversary. The encounter triggers a traumatic experience they lived together as teenagers and which they will need to face in order to free themselves in the present.

The winners of this year’s Beta Development Award will work closely with Beta’s content division, which is led by CCO Koby Gal Raday, to develop pilot script and full packages. The two creative teams will be invited to Series Mania’s Forum 2024 to present their projects to the industry’s most influential decision-makers, broadcasters, platforms, co-producers, and financiers.

Projects for the second edition can be submitted until June 15, 2023. The likes of Chris Brancato (Narcos) and Lisa Joy (Westworld) will join it.