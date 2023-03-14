Ben Daniels Joins Anne Rice’s ‘Interview With The Vampire’

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Daniels (Foundation) is set as a series regular in the upcoming second season of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire at AMC.

The contemporary adaptation of Rice’s gothic novel follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) story of love and immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

The series is based on Rice’s book, which was famously turned into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Daniels plays Santiago, the leading vamp thespian of the Theatre des Vampires who grows increasingly suspicious of the American vampires Louis and Claudia.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) serves as creator, showrunner and writer of the series. The 8-episode second season will be set in Prague with Oscar and Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Jones executive producing. Anne and Christopher Rice serve as non-writing executive producers.

AMC Networks acquired the rights to Rice’s works in 2020 with Interview as the first title to be developed and greenlit to series. The second series, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, starring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin, has been renewed for a second season with premiere date TBD.

Daniels recently wrapped the second season of Apple’s Foundation, opposite Lee Pace and Jared Harris. His recent work includes Jupiter’s Legacy for Netflix and a turn as Lord Snowden in The Crown. Other television credits include the role of Pontius Pilate in NBC’s live Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as Fox’s The Exorcist, and Starz’s Flesh and Bone, among others. His recent film credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Exception and Rupert Wyatt’s thriller Captive State. Daniels is repped by Gersh, Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Peikoff Mahan.