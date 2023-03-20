Ben Browning Returns As FilmNation President Of Production; Oversaw ‘Harry and Meghan’ Docuseries In Archewell Stint

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Browning is returning to FilmNation Entertainment as President of Production. He comes aboard at month’s end.

Browning will be responsible for developing the studio’s film slate. He last served as head of content for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, working on Harry and Meghan, which became Netflix’s biggest ever docuseries debut. He was EP on that and Spotify’s hit podcast Archetypes with Meghan. Browning will report to CEO Glen Basner and will be based in Los Angeles.

Prior to Archewell, Browning won the BAFTA Award and was Academy Award and PGA nominated, overseeing and producing dozens of successes for FilmNation Entertainment when he previously led the production team. Films included the Academy Award winning Promising Young Woman, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Carey Mulligan; Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick starring Kumail Nanjiani, Sean Baker’s Red Rocket starring Simon Rex, and Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History Of David Copperfield, which starred Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie.

Said FilmNation’s Basner: “We are thrilled and fortunate to have Ben return to lead FilmNation’s booming production slate into the future. Our tastes have always aligned, and his track record of bold, exciting filmmaking speaks for itself.”

Said Browning: “I can’t wait to make some more great films and work again with the world-class team there.”

He arrives during a bustling period for the prolific FilmNation label, which recently wrapped the Edward Berger-directed Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini in Rome. The company also recently wrapped production on Christos Nikou’s Fingernails, starring Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed for Apple TV+.