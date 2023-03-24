Jimmy Akingbola Doc ‘Handle With Care’ Picked Up By Peacock

Bel-Air star Jimmy Akingbola’s heartwrenching Handle with Care doc has been picked up by Peacock in the U.S.

Handle with Care, which debuted on ITV in the UK and is produced by TriForce Productions, sees Akingbola tell the story of his upbringing after he was adopted by parents of a different ethnicity to his own. He also meets others who have experienced the British care system, including the likes of Save Me star Lennie James and athlete Kriss Akabusi, in order to build up a picture.

The doc tells a “positive story” of growing up in care, Akingbola recently told Deadline.

He will be familiar to Peacock subscribers, having played Geoffrey the butler in the first two seasons of the NBCUniversal streamer’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, which was recently renewed for a third series.

Akingbola said Peacock is the “natural home” due to the “parallels between my own personal story and that of Bel-Air.”

“When art imitates life, the result can be an inspiring, educational and revelatory story for the ages,” he added.

Akingbola’s other credits include Kate & Koji, In the Long Run and Ted Lasso. He is a co-founder of TriForce, which is run by fellow co-founders Fraser Ayres and Minnie Ayres.