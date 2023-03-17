‘Bel-Air’ Renewed For Season 3 At Peacock

Bel-Air is getting another go at Peacock.

The streamer announced Friday that the series has been renewed for Season 3. The second season is airing new episodes through April 27.

When it launched on Peacock last year, Bel-Air became the streamer’s most-watched original premiere. With the debut of Season 2, it has become Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date.

Bel-Air is a reimagining of the ’90s Will Smith sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that follows Will’s (Jabari Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Season 2 picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

In addition to Banks, the series also stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Season 2 also saw the return of Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and makes a recurring guest star appearance.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner for the series. Executive producers are Morgan Cooper, Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.