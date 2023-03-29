Becky G In Talks To Headline ‘Queen Of Flow’ Drama Based On Telenovela In Works At Peacock From Jorge Reyes & Westbrook

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing drama series Queen of Flow, a premium adaptation of Caracol Television’s Colombian telenovela, La Reina Del Flow. Jorge Reyes is attached to pen the script for the project, from Westbrook Studios and Universal Television. Singer and actress Becky G (Good Mourning, Power Rangers) is in early negotiations to lead the series, Deadline understands.

Queen of Flow is a revenge tale/music drama about a young singer-songwriter named Yeimi — the role Becky G is in talks for — who rises to fame in the music world and finds a star-crossed love with the superstar scion of a powerful family. But on her rise to the top, dark secrets are discovered about both Yeimi and the family she’s made her own that set them on a collision course towards a reckoning that could destroy them all.

The premise is described as a “Count of Monte Cristo-esque tale set against the backdrop of Latin music.”

The series is a co-production between Westbrook Studios and UTV. In addition to Reyes, Westbrook Studios Co-President, Head of Television Terence Carter and David Boorstein will executive produce on behalf of the production company alongside Tucker Tooley and Jay Weisleder for Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Eli Shibley for Major Content, Paulette Bensussen and Darah Wagner Boaz for Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep Content, and Lisette Osorio for Caracol Television.

Reyes served as a writer/producer on the hit crime drama Queen Of The South for the USA network. He was also the creator/co-executive producer of the legal dramedy Kevin Hill, starring Taye Diggs and Christina Hendricks.

He began his writing career on Dick Wolf’s police drama New York Undercover, Aaron Spelling’s paramedic drama Rescue 77, and the Showtime original series Resurrection Blvd. Currently, Reyes is developing a Fat Joe project with Kenya Barris at Showtime. He is repped by CAA, Zero Gravity Management and JTWAMM.

Queen of Flow marks the latest collaboration between Westbrook Studios, UTV and Peacock who recently launched Season 2 of the streamer’s breakout hit Bel-Air, a dramatic re-imagination of the Will Smith series, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Earlier this month, the series was picked up for a third season.