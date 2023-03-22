Longtime UTA Agent Bec Smith Joins Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has hired longtime literary agent and former UTA partner Bec Smith as a partner and manager in their LA-based lit team.

We revealed Smith’s impending exit from UTA last month. The respected vet has amassed a client roster including directors and writers such as Coline Abert, Levan Akin, Jane Anderson, Benedict Andrews, Emily Atef, Anthony Chen, Eva Husson, Ellen Kuras, Katrin Gebbe, Sebastian Junger, Julia Leigh, Phillip Noyce, Joshua Oppenheimer, Jennifer Peedom, Maria Schrader, Tali Shalom-Ezer, Dawn Shadforth, Kirsten Sheridan, Goran Stolevski, Warwick Thornton and Max Werner.

The 16-year UTA vet was a partner in the Motion Picture Literary department but also worked closely with the UTA Independent Film Group. She worked on the packaging of projects including I Feel Pretty, Mary Magdalene, Brigsby Bear, The Circle, Diary of a Teenage Girl, Margin Call, The Spectacular Now, The Skeleton Twins, In A World, Beginners and Animal Kingdom (on which she was an exec producer).

Smith joins True Detective and The Revenant outfit Anonymous Content at a time of significant change for the company following the shock resignations earlier this month of CEO Dawn Olmstead and COO Heather McCauley. In the prior month, Robert Walak and Alisa Tager exited as presidents of film and TV, respectively.

“As I enter into a new chapter professionally, I am thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for helping immensely talented storytellers reach new heights,” commented Smith. “Anonymous Content has always had a keen eye and tremendous reputation for nurturing client careers across all levels — from up and coming to legendary household names. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

“For years, we’ve admired Bec’s exquisite taste and her commitment to her clients,” said Robyn Meisinger and Bard Dorros, Co-Heads of Anonymous Content’s Literary Department. “Her hands-on approach as well as her expertise in both the domestic and international space make her a perfect fit for Anonymous Content. We are so excited to join forces with her.”

Prior to UTA, Smith worked in the Sydney office of Working Title Films, where she was head of development. A former journalist, Smith edited Inside Film (IF) magazine, and she produced the IF Awards, Australia’s version of the Independent Spirit Awards.

Earlier this week we revealed that top UTA agent and partner Brian Swardstrom is also leaving the firm. The agency, as we’ve reported, has undergone a layer of cuts in recent months.