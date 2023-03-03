BBC Greenlights ‘The Gold: The Inside Story’ Companion Doc; Dorothy Bryant Adaptation From Octagon/Friel; SkyShowtime Madrid Launch – Global Briefs

BBC Greenlights ‘The Gold: The Inside Story’ Companion Doc

The BBC has greenlit a documentary telling the real story of the £26M ($31.2M) Brink’s-Mat robbery spotlighted in Neil Forsyth drama The Gold. The Gold: The Inside Story will hear from the detectives who investigated Britain’s biggest bullion heist and led the hunt for three tonnes of gold. Archive footage and eyewitness testimony detail the cat-and-mouse chase across borders and continents and the tracking of a corrupt network of professionals, lawyers and accountants who helped to launder the money through a complex network of foreign bank accounts and companies. Starring Dominic Cooper and Jack Lowden, The Gold drama finished last week on BBC One, attracting positive reviews and strong ratings. Bohemia Films is producing the documentary, which BBC Head of History Simon Young said will “give a frank and unvarnished account of the challenges the police failed in attempting to solve such a colossal crime.” The BBC has made similar companion docs in the past for shows such as Line of Duty.

Octagon Haus & Friel Films To Adapt Dorothy Bryant Novel ‘The Kin Of Ata Are Waiting For You’

EXCLUSIVE: Octagon Haus and Friel Films have picked up the rights to Dorothy Bryant novel The Kin of Ata are Waiting for You. The two companies will develop the book into a feature-length film, with filmmaker Luke Jaden set to direct. The book is billed as “part love story, part science fiction.” Luke Jaden and Diane Michelle will produce on behalf of Octagon Haus, and Phil Wurtzel will produce under his Friel Films banner. The deal was brokered between Octagon Haus and Friel Films by Stephen Moore of the Kohner Agency, who represents the dramatic rights to the novel on behalf of Random. Jaden is repped by Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Wurtzel is represented by Ramo Law.

SkyShowtime Launches With Event In Madrid

Paramount/NBCUniversal streamer SkyShowtime launched in Madrid this week with a swanky event attended by lead cast from exclusive-to-SkyShowtime series Bosé. Singer Miguel Bosé, who is the subject of the biopic, attended along with the likes of Iván Sánchez and José Pastor, who portray him. Model and TV host Martina Klein hosted the launch event, which showcased a range of shows from the streamer. SkyShowtime, which will roll out in more than 20 territories in which Paramount+ and Peacock don’t operate, hosts a wealth of programing from the studios’ back catalogs, along with new shows.