Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Nigeria Soccer Legend Jay Jay Okocha Set For Animated Series Adaptation At Showmax

Got A Tip? Tip Us

BBC Studios Backs New UK Entertainment Outfit Rebel Rebel Pictures

Rebel Rebel Pictures
Daniel Brookes (left) and Simon Shalgosky Rankin

BBC Studios has backed a new UK entertainment label helmed by execs Simon Shalgosky and Daniel Brookes.

The producer-distributor will distribute Rebel Rebel Pictures’ formats globally following the launch of the shingle, which will focus on primetime entertainment and factual entertainment shows.

Shalgosky and Brookes have 40 years combined experience in TV between them, with past credits including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and Eurovision and past employers including ITV Studios and Seven Studios.

They were most recently running the UK label of Dutch/Belgian unscripted producer Vincent TV, which Deadline revealed in October 2021.

“Our aim for Rebel Rebel is to create some of the most imaginative shows on television with global reach,” said Shalgosky. “We are great believers in creating big formats and strive to craft shows that are so iconic, they can be recognised instantly, even with the sound turned down.”

Emma Hardie, BBC Studios’ Commercial Director, International Production & Formats, said the move is “incredibly exciting.”

BBC Studios has backed a number of production outfits of late including Jamie Demetriou’s People Day Limited, Joe Sugg’s Final Straw Productions and Inside the Factory indie Voltage TV.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad