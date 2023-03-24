BBC Reverses Decision To Close Choir After Public Outcry

The BBC has suspended its plan to shutter the BBC Singers choir after a public outcry over the decision.

A statement from the BBC revealed it was assessing alternative funding models for the choir after “a number of organisations” came forwards with proposals.

“We have agreed with the Musicians’ Union that we will suspend the proposal to close BBC Singers, while we will actively explore these options,” added the BBC. “If viable, these alternative options would secure the future of the ensemble.”

The public service network had previously announced plans to close the 100-year-old choir earlier this month as it looks to reduce costs in its classical music division and invest more money smaller groups around the country.

The BBC needs to make £400M ($489M) in savings by 2027 due to a two-year freeze in the license fee.

Around 20 roles would go if the choir closed in July, as planned.

However, more than 140,000 people have signed a petition to stop the axing and BBC Singers directors Jonathan Manners and Rob Johnston made headlines when they accused BBC management of presiding over a “toxic culture” in an open letter decrying the move.

Naomi Pohl, General Secretary of the Musicians Union, said: “The outpouring of love for the BBC Singers and orchestras over the past few weeks has been incredible and we know our members are hugely grateful for all the support they’ve received.

“We hope the BBC recognises the real quality and value they bring to the UK’s music industry, international music makers and fans and BBC licence fee payers who will be keener than ever to see them in action live and via broadcast. The work they do in music education is also crucial. They are frankly irreplaceable.”

While the BBC is best known for its TV output, it is a major global investor in classical music and spends around £25M ($30.5M) a year on the genre.

“We know that the BBC Singers are much loved across the classical community and their professionalism, quality and standing has never been in question,” the BBC added in its statement. “We have said throughout these were difficult decisions.

“Therefore, we want to fully explore the options that have been brought to us to see if there is another way forward. The BBC still needs to make savings and still plans to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK.”