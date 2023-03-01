‘Men Up’: BBC Greenlights Drama About Viagra Medical Trials From Matthew Barry With Russell T. Davies & Nicola Shindler Producing

The BBC is making a feature-length drama about the remarkable true story of one of the world’s first medical trials for the drug that became Viagra, which once again pairs It’s A Sin’s Russell T. Davies with Nicola Shindler.

Shindler’s Quay Street and Welsh indie Boom are behind Men Up, starring the likes of Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, Misfits, Riviera), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, The Pact), Alexandra Roach and Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon), and penned by Matthew Barry. Davies and Shindler are EPs.

Years before the little blue pill changed the lives for millions across the globe, a group of ordinary middle-aged Welsh men underwent the extraordinary, taking part in one of the first clinical trials for an unknown drug which later became Viagra. This group of men had one thing in common: impotency, and were living their lives drowned in shame and silence before being offered a lifeline.

Co-commissioned with BBC Wales, Men Up is Quay Street’s first revealed commission for the BBC, having already secured a trio of ITV shows in Nolly, Significant Other and After the Flood, the former of which was also penned by Doctor Who showrunner Davies.

“Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994 in Swansea,” said Barry, who also worked with Shindler and Davies on 2015 Channel 4 drama Banana. “I’m beyond delighted to be working with Nicola, Russell and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen.”

Men Up is directed by Ashley Way (White Lines, Stella, Merlin) and produced by Karen Lewis (The Salisbury Poisonings). Executive producers are Shindler and Davina Earl (Safe) for Quay Street Productions, Rachel Evans (35 Diwrnod/35 Days, How This Blind Girl…) for Boom, Barry, Davies and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

The drama has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales and is produced in association with Cineflix Rights as exclusive worldwide distribution partner.