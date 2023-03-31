BBC Launches Social Media Review & Reveals Who Will Oversee It

The BBC has launched its review into social media guidance in the wake of the Gary Lineker scandal, with former ITN CEO John Hardie set to oversee it.

The review, which was announced by BBC Director-General Tim Davie earlier this month, will start immediately and finish over the summer.

Hardie, a former CEO and Editor-in-Chief of the ITV News, Channel 4 News and Channel 5 News operator, will examine:

Which freelancers are covered by the guidance?

What impartiality requirements should apply to freelancers, if any? If so, how should they be defined?

Are all freelancers covered by the same requirements?

The review was ordered following the Lineker fallout, in which the Match of the Day host was benched following a tweet comparing the language around the government’s asylum policy to that of 1930s Germany. His benching led to a walkout by dozens of presenters, pundits and commentators, and he returned to Match of the Day duty the following week.

“The BBC has important commitments to both impartiality and to freedom of expression,” said Davie. “We also have a commitment to those working with us, and for us, to be clear in what we expect from them. The social media guidance is crucial to achieving this, particularly in a fast-paced, ever- changing world of digital media.”