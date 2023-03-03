Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

William Baldwin, Ashanti, Xander Berkeley & Beverly D’Angelo Join U.S. Homelessness Drama ‘No Address’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jimmy Savile Survivors Break Silence On BBC One's 'The Reckoning'
Read the full story

‘The Listeners’: BBC Developing TV Adaptation Of Canadian Novel From ‘Normal People’ Producer Element Pictures

BBC The Listeners
Jordan Tannahill (left) and Janicza Bravo Tyler Christian / Frazer Harrison/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is developing a TV adaptation of buzzy Canadian novel The Listeners from Normal People producer Element Pictures.

Although not yet greenlit, Deadline understands the show is in a relatively advanced stage. The Listeners author Jordan Tannahill is adapting for TV and Janicza Bravo, whose past credits include Zola, Mrs America and Them, is directing.

Published last summer, The Listeners follows a woman who, lying in bed next to her husband one night, hears a low hum that he cannot. This innocuous noise begins causing Claire Devon headaches, nosebleeds and insomnia, gradually upsetting the balance of her life, though no obvious source or medical cause can be found. When she discovers that a student of hers can also hear the hum, the two strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship, and start a community.

Related Story

'Men Up': BBC Greenlights Drama About Viagra Medical Trials From Matthew Barry With Russell T. Davies & Nicola Shindler Producing

Tannahill is a Canadian author, playwright, filmmaker and theater director whose past novels include Liminal, an autofiction book about a man reckoning with the nature of consciousness. His VR performance Draw Me Close made Venice competition in 2017.

The development is the latest buzzy book being adapted by the BBC, which is also working on a TV version of Yomi Adegoke’s The List with HBO Max and A24, revealed earlier this year by Deadline.

Meanwhile, and alongside A24, Fremantle-owned Normal People and The Favourite producer Element is also working on Shane Meadows period drama The Gallows Pole for the BBC.

The BBC declined to comment on The Listeners.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad