‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Lands Two-Season Order At Amazon After Being Axed At HBO Max

Batman is coming to Amazon.

Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, is moving to the streamer after being axed at HBO Max.

The series was originally handed a straight-to-series order at HBO Max in 2021 but was one of six animated projects that were dropped by the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer as part of its cost-cutting moves.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a “reimagining” of the Batman mythology, based on the characters from DC.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho with Timm,  Abrams, Reeves, Sam Register, Ed Brubaker exec producing.

Timm is behind the classic Batman: The Animated Series, which ran for over 100 episodes in the mid-90s.  

