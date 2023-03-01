Grantham Coleman Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series For Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Grantham Coleman (Rustin) is the newest addition to the Paramount+ limited series Bass Reeves, exec produced by and starring David Oyelowo.

He joins an ensemble that also counts Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper as series regulars, and Dennis Quaid as recurring, as previously announced.

The show from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, which is currently in production in Texas, tells the story of Bass Reeves (Oyelowo), a legendary lawman of the Wild West. Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

Coleman will play Edwin Jones, an extremely persuasive man who has a clear vision and a promise for the future, to those who will listen.

Bass Reeves is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon. Exec producers include Sheridan, Chad Feehan, David C. Glasser, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin.

Coleman can be seen in the Oscar-nominated Netflix feature Bardo from filmmaker

Alejandro G. Iñárritu and most recently wrapped production on the streamer’s anticipated George C. Wolfe drama Rustin, starring Euphoria‘s Colman Domingo as gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

The actor previously starred alongside Kristen Stewart in Benedict Andrews’ drama Seberg, which world premiered at the Venice Film Festival, in that film portraying famed Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. He’s also been seen in the acclaimed Sundance pic Black Bear with Aubrey Plaza, as well as Hulu’s miniseries 11.22.63, based on the novel by Stephen King, and FX’s Emmy winner The Americans.

A Juilliard grad native to Houston, Coleman is building his screen career on the back of a major body of work in theater. He most recently graced the Broadway stage opposite Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga in Sam Gold’s Macbeth, which had him playing Macduff. Other major stage credits for the actor include the role of Martin Luther King Jr. in The Great Society opposite Succession‘s Brian Cox; Hamlet at The Old Globe; The Tempest at Walt Disney Concert Hall; Much Ado About Nothing during the 2019 season of Shakespeare in the Park; We Are Proud To Present… at SoHo Rep Theatre; Moonlight Oscar winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club; Rattlestick Playwrights Theater’s One-Night opposite Rutina Wesley; and Anne Kauffman’s Public Theater production of Buzzer.

Coleman is repped by APA and Inspire Entertainment.