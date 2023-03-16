Barry Keoghan In Talks To Join ‘Gladiator’ Sequel At Paramount

The Banshees of Inisherin OScar nominee Barry Keoghan is in negotiations to join the cast of Paramount’s sequel to Gladiator that has Ridley Scott returning to direct and Paul Mescal set to star.

Scott also will produce, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss as well as Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment. David Scarpa penned the script.

Also returning from the original film are costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max. The new film follows the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, which earned over $460M in worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture.

Keoghan is expected to play Emperor Geta if a deal closes.

Keoghan is coming off a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for the 1920s-set The Banshees of Inisherin. Next up he can be seen in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn opposite Jacob Elordi and is shooting Trey Edward Shults’ latest movie, which also stars Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd.

He is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Sloane Offer. Giant Freakin Robot first reported the news.