‘Barry’ Ending At HBO With Season 4

Bill Hader’s Barry is coming to an end.

HBO has confirmed that season four of the dark comedy will be its last. It’s not a huge surprise given that many of the actors, including Anthony Corrigan and Henry Winkler, have been alluding to the fact that season four is the last in recent interviews.

Season four is premiering in April and will be eight episodes.

SNL alum Hader co-created the series with Alec Berg.

It follows the misadventures of the titular character, a hired assassin who dreams of becoming an actor. The more he tries to move away from L.A.’s seedy underbelly the deeper it consumes him — and affects everyone around him.

In Season 3, Barry is fully committed to untangling himself from the murder business to follow his passion to act full time. But that proves to be a job in and of itself because he knows too much.

The cast also includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Goldberg.