‘Barmageddon’ Renewed At USA Network For Season 2

USA Network is bringing back Barmageddon for a second season.

The renewal comes after the celebrity game show hosted by Nikki Bella and exec produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly became the cable network’s best series premiere in nearly three years.

The series, which is filmed at Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Nashville, sees celebrities playing games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling and Drunken Axe Hole.

Season 1 featured Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howrey and Malin Ackerman, with Shelton and Daly heckling from the sides.

It launched in December and its eight episodes ran through January.

Barmageddon is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for USA. Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger and White Label’s Chris Wagner executive produce.