‘MasterChef’ Producer Banijay’s Revenue Rockets Past $3B After Major Spending Spree

Banijay, the world’s largest independent television production group, has posted a 16.5% increase in revenue after a spending spree that ran to 15 companies.

In its first full-year results since its $2.2B takeover of Endemol Shine Group and going public, Banijay revealed that its revenue was €3.2B ($3.4B) last year, compared with €2.75B in 2021.

Banijay’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 9% to €472M last year, though its profit margin fell by a percentage point to 14.7%, according to earnings published by parent company FL Entertainment Group, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange.

The results follow Banijay’s acquisition of 15 companies including Kindle Entertainment, which made Netflix’s young adult series The A List, and Mam Tor, the producer behind BBC drama Chloe.

Banijay accounted for the majority of FL Entertainment’s total revenue of €4B, which was up 15.7% compared with 2021. EBITDA rose 10% to €670M. The company’s other assets include BetClic Everest, a sports betting and gaming group.

Banijay posted its earnings on the same day as its European production rival Fremantle, which is owned by RTL. Fremantle’s revenue rose 21% to €2.3B, while EBITDA increased by nearly 15% to €162M.