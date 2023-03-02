‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau Cast In Netflix Drama From Richard Gadd

EXCLUSIVE: Generation star Nava Mau will star in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Baby Reindeer.

The streaming series is based in writer-creator Richard Gadd’s real life experience of a warped relationship that heavily impacted him and ultimately forced him to face a dark buried trauma.

Mau will play Teri, the partner of Donny (Gadd), who becomes embroiled in his relationship with his stalker Martha, who will be played by Jessica Gunning, as we revealed at the time.

Mau was a key member of the ensemble cast that made up the Lena Dunham-produced Generation (stylized Genera+ion), which is now on Tubi after Warner Bros. Discovery pulled it from streamer HBO Max as it sought to cut costs and sell many of the shows made for the platform.

She has also appeared in Waking Dead and Work.

Shooting On Baby Reindeer began back in August, and has now wrapped. Weronika Tofilska and Jospehine Bournebusch are the directors. Exec producers are Gadd, Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald and Matt Jarvis and BBC Studios-owned Clerkenwell Films (The End of the F*cking World) is producing.

The series began life as a one-man stage play at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and was ordered as one of seven UK scripted originals in December 2020. The play won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement at an Affiliate Theatre.

Mau is represented by IKIGAI Management, Innovative Artists, Shafran PR and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.