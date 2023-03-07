Skip to main content
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Sets Digital Release Date, With Three Hours Of Bonus Material

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water will be available from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and Movies Anywhere on March 28.

Digital editions also will be available in 4K Ultra HD quality with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Way of Water will come with more than three hours of never-before-seen bonus content featuring the filmmakers, cast and crew. Among the bonus content will be featurettes on the “challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers,” a look at the building of the world of Pandora, looks at Pandora’s returning and new characters, as well as bonuses on casting, stunts, and many other aspects on the making of the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water has become the third highest-grossing film of all-time earning over $2.2 billion worldwide and receiving four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

