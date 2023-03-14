Ashley Graham Reacts To Awkward Hugh Grant Oscars Interview

Ashley Graham appears to be taking her train wreck Oscars champagne carpet interview with Hugh Grant in stride, saying she followed her mother’s advice to “kill people with kindness.”

Grant on Sunday night joined Graham for the ABC pre-show in what ended up to be an extremely awkward exchange that set social media on fire.

Approached by a TMZ cameraman at LAX on Monday and asked if there was any offense taken to the “Hugh Grant incident,” Graham responded, “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go.”

She did not answer whether she had a message for Grant, but noted, “I had so much fun. My feet hurt though.”

On Sunday, Graham started off by referring to Grant as a “veteran of the Oscars” before asking him what his favorite thing was about attending the Academy Awards. “Well… It’s fascinating, the whole of humanity is here,” Grant replied. “It’s vanity fair.”

Graham proceeded to ask who he was most excited to see there in a couple of different ways. Grant finally answered. “No one in particular.”

Things went from bad to worse when Graham asked the standard “What are you wearing” red carpet question. “Just my suit.” Graham tried to extract a bit more by noting that Grant likely didn’t make the garment, to which he responded “I can’t remember, my tailor.”

In Graham’s final attempt to get something out of the British star, she praised Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and asked “How fun is it to shoot something like that?” Quipped Grant, “Well, I’m barely in it. I mean, I’m in for about three seconds.” Graham did her best to wrap the segment gracefully, while Grant was seen doing what appeared to be an eye roll.

Twitter exploded immediately with reactions with comments about Grant’s hostile attitude, and many commiserated with Graham for having to go through the painful exchange.

Following Grant’s cringeworthy performance on the way into the Oscars, he put on his signature charm when he reunited with his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Andie MacDowell on stage to present an award.