ASC Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ & ‘Barry’ Among Winners So Far – Updating Live

The American Society of Cinematographers is handing out its 37th annual ASC Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is posting the winners as they’re announced. See the list below.

The Documentary trophy went to Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for HBO’s All That Breathes, and the night’s first prize went to Carl Herse for HBO’s Barry, which won for Episode of a Half-Hour Series.

FX’s freshman drama The Old Man picked up a pair of wins tonight: Jules O’Loughlin in the One-Hour Commercial TV category and Sean Porter for Pilot, Limited Series or TV Movie.

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen took the Spotlight Awards for DCM Film’s War Sailor.

The society’s nominees for its marquee Theatrical Feature Film prize are Roger Deakins for Empire of Light, Greig Fraser for The Batman, Darius Khondji for Bardo, Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick and Mandy Walker for Elvis. Fraser won the ASC’s top prize last year for Dune, en route to winning the Cinematography Oscar.

The ASC film winner has won the Academy Award nearly half of the time — 17 times in its 36 years. Bardo, Elvis and Empire of Light will vie for the Best Cinematography Oscar on March 12 against All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend) and Tár (Florian Hoffmeister).

On the small-screen front, the only program that made a return trip to this year’s ASC nominations was Hacks, which again is up for Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series.

Gina Prince-Bythewood presented the ASC’s Board of Governors Awards to Fences Oscar winner and four-time nominee Viola Davis, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu introduced his Bardo Oscar nominee Darius Khondji, who received the International Award.

Five-time Emmy nominee Fred Murphy (The Good Wife, In Treatment) accepted the Career Achievement in Television Award, presented by Jake Gyllenhaal. Charlie Lieberman (Heroes, Party of Five ) received the Presidents Television Award.

Other special honors are set for two-time Cinematography Oscar nominee Stephen Goldblatt (Lifetime Achievement Award) and two-time FX Oscar winner Sam Nicholson (Curtis Clark Technical Award)

TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz is marking his sixth time hosting the ceremony, which honor the year’s best in seven categories spanning feature film, documentary and TV cinematography.

Here are the winners so far at 2023 the ASC Awards, followed by the remaining nominees:

Winners

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE, TELEVISION

Sean Porter, The Old Man – “I” (FX)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, War Sailor (DCM Film)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

Jules O’Loughlin, The Old Man – “IV” (FX)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das, All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

Carl Herse, Barry – “Starting Now” (HBO/HBO Max)

Nominees

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)

Greig Fraser, The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mandy Walker, Elvis (Warner Bros.)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

John Conroy, Westworld – “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO Max)

Catherine Goldschmidt, House of the Dragon – “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO Max)

Alejandro Martinez, House of the Dragon – “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO Max)

M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer, 1899 – “The Calling” (Netflix)