As Day One Of Talks Ends, WGA & AMPTP Lay Out Narratives In Search Of A Deal

Much like the beginning of a Congressional hearing on a hot potato political topic, expectations for the first day of talks between the WGA and AMPTP were high, but largely began with formalities.

The two sides came together in Sherman Oaks this morning around 11am with large swathes of the TV and film industry wondering what the outcome would be for the most highly anticipated contract talks in 15 years.

The first hour and half was dedicated to opening statements, where both sides, the writers and the studios, laying out the story or narrative of their proposals, which were submitted last week.

Neither side is giving out full details, but sources suggest that the initial vibe from the room is that, despite all of the talk of a potential strike, a deal can be reached.

The initial conversations were described as “cordial” and “level-headed” with some highlighting a different negotiating style from Ellen Stutzman, the WGA West’s assistant director, who has subbed in from David Young, who is on medical leave.

After opening statements, the two sides broke to go into separate rooms to caucus and discuss the first 90 minutes. Talks concluded around 5pm.

As Kay Cannon, the Pitch Perfect writer who is on the WGA negotiating committee, laid out earlier today, the two sides will hold talks for the next two weeks before taking a break at the start of April. Talks could then resume on April 17, giving both sides two more weeks before the contract expires on May 1.

“At the end of these two weeks, around the beginning of April, we will be coming back to you with a report on the status of negotiations, and on what next steps we believe are necessary before our contract expiration date on May 1,” she said. “Until then, we ask for your patience and thank you for trusting us to fight for all of us.”

Some on the studio side are frustrated that this break has been characterized as an opportunity for the WGA to hold a strike authorization vote. However, others believe that there’s an appetite for real progress to make a deal happen.

“We want to make a deal. It’s our goal to make a deal,” Chris Keyser, co-chair of the WGA negotiating committee, told Deadline last week. “But just as important, there are lists of things that need to be accomplished for writers that cannot be put off anymore.”

It all about “compensation, compensation, compensation”.

Whether the studios will be willing to offer more money and, by the sounds of it, a new streaming residual template, plus guarantees over issues such as mini-rooms, is another matter.

Hours before the talks began, Carol Lombardini’s trade association said it was “fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal” with the guilds and said the “goal is to keep production active”.

We’ll see if that goal can be reached over the next two weeks.