Artios Awards: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Succession’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Among Casting Society Winners – Full List

The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical were among the big film winners Thursday at the Casting Society’s 38th annual Artios Awards.
The casting pros behind Abbott Elementary, Succession, Hacks and Yellowjackets took home some of the prime TV hardware at the triad of Artios ceremonies held in Los Angeles, New York and London. Winners from live theater included Take Me Out and Company. The full list of honorees for excellence in casting across features, television and live theater is below.
Rita Moreno was among the special honorees at the 2023 Artios Awards. The EGOT winner whose career has spanned more than 70 years — from Singin’ in the Rain and The King and I through The Electric Company and both West Side Story films — was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement by her 80 for Brady co-star Glynn Turman. Oscar winner Olivia Spencer presented the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the casting profession to Leslee Feldman, Head of Casting at Amblin Partners. See the full list of special honorees below.
“This evening was fantastic — from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television and theater,” Casting Society President Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “We are continuing to see changes and advancements in the industry to recognize our craft and tonight’s celebration fortifies our commitment and urge to move our mission forward. And we couldn’t do it without actors. They are our craft.”
Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the L.A. ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, Amber Ruffin fronted the New York event at the Edison Ballroom, and Gordon Griffin emceed the London gathering at the Union Club. They marked the Casting Society’s first in-person celebrations in three years.
Here are the winners at the Casting Society’s 38th annual Artios Awards, including all of the special honorees:
Film
ANIMATION
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
The Fabelmans
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Emily the Criminal
Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali
MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
The Same Storm
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
Catherine Called Birdy
Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
The Banshees of Inisherin
Louise Kiely
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)
Television, Theater, Short Film, Short Form Series
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
The Harder They Fall
Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
Wendy O’Brien
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Yellowjackets
Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY
Hacks
Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Succession
Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL
Annie Live!
Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick
Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
The Babysitters Club
Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)
ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth
Julie Ashton
REALITY SERIES
Rupaul’s Drag Race
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
SHORT FILM
The F Word
Rachel Reiss
SHORT FORM SERIES
State of the Union
Kathleen Chopin, John Ort
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Take Me Out
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
Company
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
(Tie)
Fairycakes
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Wish You Were Here
Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
Trevor
Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
REGIONAL THEATER
School Girls: Or The African Mean Girls Play
Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)
LOS ANGELES THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
The Life
Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
THEATER TOURS
Six The Musical
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)
Special Honorees
LYNN STALMASTER AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT
Rita Moreno
HOYT BOWERS AWARD
Leslee Feldman
MARION DOUGHERTY NEW YORK APPLE AWARD
Black Theatre United
ROSALIE JOSEPH HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Jessica Sherman
EUROPEAN CAPELIER-SHAW AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CASTING
Simone Bär (posthumuously)
ASSOCIATED CASTING DIRECTOR/UNSCRIPTED CASTING PRODUCER SPOTLIGHT AWARD
Joy Gordo (Los Angeles)
Jenn Noyes (New York)
Martin Ware (London)
CREATIVE COLLABORATION AWARD
United Agents
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.