Artios Awards: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Banshees Of Inisherin’, ‘Succession’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Among Casting Society Winners – Full List

From left: 'The Fabelmans,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin' & 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical were among the big film winners Thursday at the Casting Society’s 38th annual Artios Awards.

The casting pros behind Abbott Elementary, Succession, Hacks and Yellowjackets took home some of the prime TV hardware at the triad of Artios ceremonies held in Los Angeles, New York and London. Winners from live theater included Take Me Out and Company. The full list of honorees for excellence in casting across features, television and live theater is below.

Rita Moreno (FilmMagic)

Rita Moreno was among the special honorees at the 2023 Artios Awards. The EGOT winner whose career has spanned more than 70 years — from Singin’ in the Rain and The King and I through The Electric Company and both West Side Story films — was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement by her 80 for Brady co-star Glynn Turman. Oscar winner Olivia Spencer presented the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the casting profession to Leslee Feldman, Head of Casting at Amblin Partners. See the full list of special honorees below.

“This evening was fantastic — from New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrating our peers and recognizing their hard work and masterfulness in their craft across film, television and theater,” Casting Society President Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “We are continuing to see changes and advancements in the industry to recognize our craft and tonight’s celebration fortifies our commitment and urge to move our mission forward. And we couldn’t do it without actors. They are our craft.”

Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the L.A. ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, Amber Ruffin fronted the New York event at the Edison Ballroom, and Gordon Griffin emceed the London gathering at the Union Club. They marked the Casting Society’s first in-person celebrations in three years.

Here are the winners at the Casting Society’s 38th annual Artios Awards, including all of the special honorees:

Film

ANIMATION

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

The Fabelmans

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Emily the Criminal

Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Same Storm

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Catherine Called Birdy

Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

The Banshees of Inisherin

Louise Kiely

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

Television, Theater, Short Film, Short Form Series

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

The Harder They Fall

Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Marie K. McMaster (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Wendy O’Brien

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Yellowjackets

Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

Hacks

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Succession

Avy Kaufman, Lilia Hartmann Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA or MUSICAL

Annie Live!

Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick

Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

The Babysitters Club

Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

Julie Ashton

REALITY SERIES

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

SHORT FILM

The F Word

Rachel Reiss

SHORT FORM SERIES

State of the Union

Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Take Me Out

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

Company

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

(Tie)

Fairycakes

Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Wish You Were Here

Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

Trevor

Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

REGIONAL THEATER

School Girls: Or The African Mean Girls Play

Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A Christmas Carol

Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

The Life

Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

THEATER TOURS

Six The Musical

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

Special Honorees

LYNN STALMASTER AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT

Rita Moreno

HOYT BOWERS AWARD

Leslee Feldman

MARION DOUGHERTY NEW YORK APPLE AWARD

Black Theatre United

ROSALIE JOSEPH HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Jessica Sherman

EUROPEAN CAPELIER-SHAW AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN CASTING

Simone Bär (posthumuously)

ASSOCIATED CASTING DIRECTOR/UNSCRIPTED CASTING PRODUCER SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Joy Gordo (Los Angeles)

Jenn Noyes (New York)

Martin Ware (London)

CREATIVE COLLABORATION AWARD

United Agents