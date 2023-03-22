Ariana Madix Pivots From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ “Scandoval” To Co-Star Opposite Meagan Good In Lifetime Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Madix — who’s been knee-deep in a “Scandoval” involving her Vanderpump Rules ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval — has determined her next move: she’s joining the Meagan Good starrer Buying Back My Daughter for Lifetime.

The movie is about a mother who finds her missing teenage daughter being sex trafficked on an escort website. Good continues her relationship with Lifetime after having starred in and produced the films Death Saved My Life and Love By the 10th Date.

Currently filming, Buying Back My Daughter also stars Roger Cross (Arrow) and Faith Wright (Riverdale). Madix will play Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules had just started airing less than a month ago when it was reported that Sandoval was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Madix with recently single costar Raquel Leviss. The entanglement resulted in Sandoval and Madix’s split and blew up social media with fans dubbing it a “Scandoval.”

Not wanting to waste the drama, Bravo made sure to capture the fallout on camera and incorporate it into Part 2 of the current season. You can see the teaser here.

Buying Back My Daughter is produced by Front Street Pictures and Charles Cooper for distribution by Lifetime. Executive producers are Good, Orly Adelson and Allen Lewis with James Jope as co-executive producer. Troy Scott directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall.

Good is repped by The Gersh Agency, Atlas Artists, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.