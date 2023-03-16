APX Group & UK ‘Night Will Fall’ Doc Company Spring Films Launch Joint Production Venture

American-European media fund APX Group and André Singer’s Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary and non-scripted company Spring Films have launched a joint production initiative.

Under the accord, APX and Spring will form a joint venture entity in London, owned equally by both, in which APX and Spring will invest in new productions over the next five years.

The joint venture will look to develop and produce new and breakthrough content.

The parties said they also saw the agreement as an opportunity to curate a library of “unique content” with global distribution potential.

Spring Films is behind a string of award-winning, non-fiction works including Singer’s 2014 production Night Will Fall, about a lost documentary shot by Alfred Hitchcock and Sidney Bernstein about German concentration camps, which won Peabody, Emmy and RTS awards.

Further highlights of its past slate include the Oscar-nominated and Bafta-winning The Act of Killing (2012) as well as The Inferno (2016) and Fireball (2020) and Werner Herzog’s Death Row, produced in association with the filmmaker’s company.

The board of directors of the joint venture will include two members from each APX Group and Spring Films.

“This is a unique and extraordinary opportunity to create new and exciting content in the unscripted, documentary genre. Working with the APX global family will allow us to fast-track many new hours of film and television with international potential,” said Singer.

The accord follows APX Group announcements that it had completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in the UK’s Twickenham Film Studios and that the facilities’ chair Sunny Vohra had taken a 6.95% in APX Corporation Inc, the parent company of the American-European media fund, the APX Group.

Singer said this development would opened up collaboration opportunities with a world-class production facility in the UK.

APX Group Global CEO Shelley Hammond said Spring Films’s award-winning reputation had helped clinch the deal

“Spring Films are masters at the craft of documentary filmmaking. Their track record says everything – incredibly impressive. André and his team are truly at the top of their game, and we are very proud to be partnering with them,” she said.

Spring Films makes documentaries for a host of platforms including Netflix, Apple TV+, BBC, HBO, A&E, Nat Geo, Channel 4, Sky, Arte among others.