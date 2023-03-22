Former Universal Pictures Exec John C. Hall Joins Burgeoning APX Group Team

EXCLUSIVE: Former Universal Pictures Distribution and Marketing EVP John C. Hall has joined the team at American-European media fund APX Group, as it continues to restructure and expand ahead of a planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

Hall has been appointed special consultant to the Board of Directors and Head of the Marketing and Distribution Committee of the board of directors of APX Group.

The Los Angeles-based executive will work directly with APX Group’s London-based Global CEO, Shelley Hammond and the freshly announced Director of Distribution and Acquisition Anthony Buckner.

The group said the appointment is part of a strategic restructuring as it prepares for its expected listing on New York Stock Exchange.

“John is a brilliant addition to the APX Group. He brings vast experience – especially with companies which are fast developing and existing on the outside realms of the norm and becoming game changers in their field,” said Hammond.

Hall will continue to produce film projects with independent filmmakers, including his partners, Chasen Parker and Nick Scherma at Cardinal Trio Pictures, which he launched in 2020.

“As I continue to produce film projects, I am excited to join the APX board committees and lend them my decades of motion picture marketing and distribution expertise. They are building a company for the future of entertainment production and It’s great to be a part of it,” said Hall.

Over the course of his career, Hall has worked on marketing and distribution campaigns for more than 375 theatrical releases, including major franchise titles, Oscar winners and mega-blockbusters.

His personal feature producer credits include the fictional corporate heist dark comedy, E: The Not So True Enron Story; the female-driven psychological thriller Killer; and a wedding comedy The Token Groomsman, which he co-wrote based on his original story idea.

The APX Group is a subsidiary of APX Corporation Inc which was launched by American-Israeli businessman Adi Cohen at the end of 2021.

Hall’s appointment follows in the wake New of APX Group’s announcement last week that it had completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in Twickenham Film Studios. This followed a move by the studios’ chair Sunny Vohra to take a 6.95% in APX Corporation Inc.