Apple Wins Rights To ‘Wolf Hustle’; Chinonye Chukwu To Write & Direct, Entertainment 360 To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Apple has won a multiple-studio bidding war for Cin Fabré’s novel Wolf Hustle, about a young Black woman’s ascent on male-dominated Wall Street. Till filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu is adapting it as a feature, and directing and producing under her Where’s the Fire banner alongside Entertainment 360.

In Wolf Hustle, Fabré, who was a broker on Wall Street, offers an engrossing and unapologetic portrait of a young Black woman succeeding in the testosterone-laden New York business world. The author in her deconstruction of the business world grapples with what is most meaningful in life, ultimately beating Wall Street at its own game. The project is billed as being a mix of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short set in 1990s New York. Wolf Hustle is her debut book.

Entertainment 360’s Priya Satiani, Guymon Casady and Alex Holcomb will produce.

Entertainment 360

Chukwu recently directed and co-wrote the award-winning Till from MGM, based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her pursuit of justice for her son, Emmett Louis Till, who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 at the age of 14. The film had its world premiere as a Spotlight screening at the New York Film Festival and was released in theaters on October 14, 2022.

Cin Fabré Joshua Kissi

in 2019, Chukwu wrote and directed the feature film Clemency, which won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury prize at Sundance and garnered rave reviews. The movie was recognized with Independent Spirit Award nominations for Best Feature, Best Screenplay (Chukwu) and Best Female Lead (Alfre Woodard) as well as at the Gotham Awards, and was recognized throughout a slew of international film festivals.

Chukwu is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 & The Gochman Law Group.

Fabré is represented by UTA, Yorn Levine and Folio Literary Management.

Entertainment 360 recently wrapped The Fall Guy at Universal and is in post on Ripley now at Netflix.

Apple declined comment on today’s development news.