APA Signs Mayan Lopez, ‘Lopez vs Lopez’ Co-Creator & Star

EXCLUSIVE: Mayan Lopez has signed with APA.

Lopez is the co-creator, writer, producer, and star of the NBC comedy series Lopez vs Lopez. Lopez and her real-life father George Lopez, who also co-created the series with Debby Wolfe, play fictionalized versions of themselves in the multi-cam, which airs Friday nights at 8 p.m.

Lopez vs. Lopez is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. It follows a working-class, old-school Latino (George Lopez) who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (Mayan Lopez) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.

In December, NBC announced that it gave the freshman series a full-season, 22-episode. The series does well on broadcast for a Friday primetime spot. Season 1 is averaging about 2M same-day viewers per episode, which leads nicely into the rest of NBC’s Friday lineup.

Lopez, who has been honored as part of the LA Times’ inaugural LA Vanguardia class, continues to be repped by the Michael Abrams Group, Jill Fritzo PR and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson