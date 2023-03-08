Anthony Anderson & Cedric The Entertainer To Host BBQ Series For A&E As Cable Network Cooks Up Food Shows & More ‘Biography’ Specials

A&E has announced a whole slate of unscripted programming, including the expansion of its weekend lifestyle block, as well as additional culinary content and Biography documentary specials.

Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are set to host A+E’s Kings of BBQ (w/t), who will be working together to start their own barbeque empire, AC Barbeque. To perfect the products and learn all they can about the art form, the two friends head out on a culinary adventure to discover the best techniques, flavors, and traditions for mouthwatering barbeque across America.

Each one-hour episode will follow Cedric and Anthony as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and secrets of the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way.

The series is produced by Propagate in association with Bird Bear and Just a Kid From Compton.

The network is also beefing up its weekend lifestyle block, known as Home.Made.Nation, with new series from celebrity baker and chef Buddy Valastro, television host and designer Rachael Ray, and comedian and actor Michael Yo.

The network has also renewed the series Zombie House Flipping and given the green light to new series Best in Chow and Deliciously Twisted Classics for Home.Made.Nation. Zombie House Flipping returns in the fall, while Best in Chow and Deliciously Twisted Classics will premiere Sunday, July 9 beginning at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

Valastro has a multiplatform partnership with A+E, which kicks off this fall with three new series. In Legends of the Fork, Valastro travels the country in search of the most renowned American dishes and restaurants to uncover the “secret sauce” to their success. He’ll also be returning to the bakery in Cake Dynasty, which is a working title for the series that will follow Buddy and his family as they expand the family business into restaurants, nationwide shipping, automated cake vending, and other areas while still staying true to their roots. Valastro will also be hosting a new competition series, Cake Toppers, where talented bakers are pitted against one another to craft creative cakes until the tables are turned.

Ray has a number of new series in development. Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes (w/t) will premiere in the summer, providing a fresh take on quick, easy, yummy meals. Rachael demonstrates her creativity and flare from her personal home kitchen, cooking a complete meal in minutes from comfort food to sophisticated fare for entertaining.

Yo is set to host 1,000 Ways to Dine, which will take the comedian from a cliffside pod in the mountains of Peru to a Tokyo eatery filled with ninjas. The series takes viewers on a tour of some of the most unusual and unique restaurants—where food is just one part of the experience.

The network has also given the go ahead to five new biography specials to honor the careers of some of hard rock’s greatest legends. Under the Biography banner, the Legends of Hard Rock series will celebrate icons including Alice Cooper, Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Sammy Hagar, and Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach. The series is set to premiere in the summer and each documentary will feature exclusive interviews with each of the artists and those closest to them as well as archival footage and audio.

The specials are produced by Banger Films in association with Category 6 Media. Co-directors are Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli. Sam Dunn and Scot McFadyen serve as executive producers for Banger Films. Rick Krim is also an executive producer. Stephen Mintz is an executive producer for Category 6 Media. Executive Producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.