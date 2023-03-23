Anonymous Content & Former Producer Manager Keith Redmon Settle

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content and former manager and producer Keith Redmon have settled their breach of contract suit.

In a joint statement between the two parties, they state: “Keith Redmon and Anonymous Content have settled their dispute. Mr. Redmon dedicated 16 years to Anonymous Content as a Manager and Partner from April 2005 to June 2021. During his time at Anonymous Content, Mr. Redmon made significant contributions on a number of award-winning shows and films and to the international division. Anonymous Content has clients and projects with Mr. Redmon.”

The settlement comes in the wake of Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead and COO Heather McCauley‘s abrupt resignations. Sources told us last week that the duo left Anonymous due to this upcoming settlement with Redmon. He left the company under a cloud for a position at Black Bear Pictures, and later sued Anonymous Content for breach of contract.

Redmon’s lawsuit against his decade-plus employer Anonymous Content challenged his termination last year and claimed that the firm engaged in a “smear campaign” to tar him with allegations of sexual misconduct. Redmon was seeking unpaid compensation and 25% of Anonymous’ participation in the net profits of the Emmy-winning TV series Schitt’s Creek.

In the filing (read it here), Redmon claimed the company “ultimately resorted to a public smear campaign designed to falsely brand Redmon in the press as a perpetrator of multiple acts of nonconsensual physical sexual misconduct, none of which is true. By its outrageous conduct, current leadership has proven unable even to execute an executive termination plan in a reasonably competent and professional manner.”

Redmon was one of the producers on the Oscar-winning The Revenant. In the lawsuit, he claims that he “became a target” of the company’s new leadership under Olmstead because of open disagreements with them. In the lawsuit, his attorneys wrote that on June 11, a week after a Zoom call, he was abruptly suspended and “was told that he had done something inappropriate on the Zoom call. When Redmon protested and was able to produce a recording of the Zoom call (which Olmstead was unaware existed when she suspended Redmon), it was clear that he had done nothing wrong, and Anonymous never mentioned the Zoom call again.”

Redmon’s attorneys say that none of the incidents, including him allegedly yelling too much in the office, were ever documented in a personnel file.

Redmon said in the filing that he “does not deny that he had consensual dalliances a decade ago. He deeply regrets his infidelity and has to live with the pain he has caused his wife and family, but his actions ten years ago did not constitute harassment or any other form of sexual misconduct.”

In November, according to the lawsuit, Anonymous issued a statement declaring that the company had “recently completed a comprehensive investigation and uncovered multiple incidents of sexual misconduct by Redmon, some physical in nature.”

The lawsuit further added, “To be absolutely clear, this is not a case in which Anonymous is acting with

altruistic motives to advance the important cause of women to be free from sexual harassment in

the workplace. Redmon never engaged in any sexual misconduct and, consequently, Anonymous

is not championing the cause of any victims. Moreover, the women with whom Redmon had

consensual interactions ten years ago are not served by being pawns in Anonymous’ malicious

smear campaign.”