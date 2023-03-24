Neon Acquires Domestic Rights To Anne Hathaway Sundance Movie ‘Eileen’

Neon has taken the North American rights to the Anne Hathaway-starring Sundance Film Festival premiere Eileen, from director William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth). The distributor is eyeing a fall theatrical release.

Oldroyd’s connection to Sundance began in 2013 when his short film Best won the Short Film Competition. Eilee has already notched 87% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with critics since its Park City debut in January.

The pic, based on the 2015 debut novel by Otessa Moshfegh, is set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, when young secretary Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counselor Rebecca (Hathaway) at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague also star in the pic, which was adapted for the screen by Moshfegh with Luke Goebel.

The pic was produced by Fifth Season, Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron, along with Goebel and Moshfegh’s Omniscient Productions as well as Oldroyd, with backing from Film4.

Eileen is Fifth Season and Likely Story’s second high-profile Sundance sale after Apple acquired John Carney’s Flora and Son.

“It’s a thrill to have Neon on board and give this film a platform to reach a wide audience. This production has been a labor of love, from collaborating with Ottessa and Luke to the exceptionally talented actors and crew,” said Oldroyd. “Neon are the perfect partners and we look forward to working with them.”

“Seeing my book come to life on screen has always been a career goal. The premiere at Sundance was a beautiful glimpse of what is to come,” said Moshfegh. “Eileen is mesmerizing on the pages, and even more so on screen. We’re overjoyed Eileen has found a home at the prestigious Neon, and now everyone will have another opportunity to be charmed by her again,” added Goebel.

Neon’s most recent in-house production, Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, also premiered at Sundance this year in the Midnight section. The indie also unveiled the original horror title It Lives Inside at the latest edition of SXSW, where it won the Audience Award in the Midnighters strand. Currently in production is Josh Oppenheimer’s musical The End starring Tilda Swinton, George MacKay, Moses Ingram and Michael Shannon.

Oldroyd is represented by WME, United Agents and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Goebel and Moshfegh are represented by WME, Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein and Slez and The Clegg Agency.

The deal was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman for Neon, WME Independent and Fifth Season.