Anime Awards: ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Scores Top Prize; Three Others Lead With Six Wins Each – Full List

Anime Awards 2023 winners
Anime Awards in Toyko Crunchyroll

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won Anime of the Year at the seventh annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which were handed out Saturday in Tokyo. Three other titles scored a leading six awards each: Spy X Family, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

See the list winners list below.

Celebrating the best and brightest in anime, the 2023 Anime Awards drew 18 million votes from fans in 200 countries and territories, Crunchyroll said.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Anime Awards:

Anime of the Year
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Anime Song
“The Rumbling,” Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design
Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc 

Best Comedy
Spy X Family 

Best Continuing Series
One Piece

Best Director
Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Drama
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Ending Sequence
“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy X Family

Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Film
Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Best Main Character
Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best New Series
Spy X Family

Best Opening Sequence
“The Rumbling,” Sim, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Original Anime
Lycoris Recoil

Best Romance
Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War – Ultra Romantic

Best Score
Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Supporting Character
Anya Forger, Spy X Family

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
Zach Aguilar, David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
Amal Hawija, Gon Freecss, Hunter X Hunter

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
Jaime Pérez De Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings 

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
Nicolás Artajo, Yuta Okkotsu, Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, Jujutsu Kaisen (Cour 1)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, Spy X Family

Best Voice Artist Performance (Spanish)
Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
Anya Forger, Spy X Family

