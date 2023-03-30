Searchlight’s Andrew Stanton Movie ‘In The Blink Of An Eye’ Adds Jorge Vargas, Tanaya Beatty & Skywalker Hughes As Cameras Roll

EXCLUSIVE: Jorge Vargas (‘Snowpiercer’), Tanaya Beatty (‘Yellowstone,’), and Skywalker Hughes (‘Joe Pickett’) are rounding out the previously announced cast of Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton’s In The Blink of an Eye starring Kate McKinnon, Rashida Jones, and Daveed Diggs. Principal photography has now commenced in British Columbia.

The movie follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life. Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West, ‘Russian Doll’) produces the pic written and executive produced by Colby Day (Spaceman).

“From the first read I knew Colby Day’s script was special,” said Stanton, “and it has only become more rarified of a project as our team has formed. What a privilege to have such an ideal cast and crew realize this beautiful story.”

“Andrew is a visionary artist whose unique gifts as a storyteller shine in this beautiful film,” added Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “We are so proud to be collaborating with him and this extraordinary cast and crew.”

Vargas has appeared in numerous acclaimed series including Snowpiercer, Billy the Kid, and Stargate SG-1.

Beatty is best known for her recurring role in the Primetime Emmy Award nominated Yellowstone in which she stars alongside Kevin Costner. She also starred in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Julian Higgins’ God’s Country.

Hughes has starred in Joe Pickett and in the acclaimed anthology series Accused alongside Keith Carradine and Jason Ritter. She also guest starred in the hit series Paw Patrol. She will next be seen as the lead role in Ordinary Angels opposite Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

Vargas is represented by Kirk Talent Agencies, Beatty by The Characters Talent Agency and Neon Kite, and Hughes by Innovative Artists and Norbert Abrams at Noble Caplan Abrams.

SVP of Production Taylor Friedman and Creative Executive Apolline Berty are overseeing In the Blink of an Eye for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Joining Stanton behind the camera is director of photography Ole Bratt Birkeland (Judy, Ticket to Paradise), production designer Ola Maslik (The Skeleton Twins, ‘Madam Secretary’), editor Mollie Goldstein (Not Okay, ‘Dickinson’), costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier (Where the Crawdads Sing, Teen Spirit), and VFX Supervisor Jake Braver (Birdman, The Pale Blue Eyes).

The film will be streamed on Hulu with additional release plans to be announced at a later date.