‘An Irish Goodbye’ Team Sings “Happy Birthday” To Its Star Onstage After Live Action Short Oscar Win – Watch

An Irish Goodbye from Network Ireland Television won the Live Action Short Film Oscar on Sunday.

Filmmakers Tom Berkeley and Ross White accepted the award and after a quick few words noted that it was star James Martin’s birthday today.

“[Winning the Oscar] is the second most important thing going on today,” Berkeley said onstage after the film was announced as the winner.

He then said the team wanted to use the remainder of their time onstage to sing “Happy Birthday” to Martin, who was, Berkeley noted, bedecked in a leopard-print jacket for the occasion(s).

And then they did (see the video above).

Martin played Lorcan in the film, about two estranged brothers who reunite after their mother’s death. The older brother, Turlough (Seamus O’Hara), returns to the family’s farm and attempts to force Lorcan, who has Down’s syndrome, to go live with their aunt.

The pic, which earlier this season won at the BAFTA Film Awards and was shot in Belfast, has been available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and was broadcast on BBC One NI just ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

An Irish Goodbye won in a category that included Disney’s Le Pupille, directed by Alice Rohrwacher and produced by Alfonso Cuarón; the New Yorker Studios’ Night Ride; Cyrus Neshvad’s The Red Suitcase; and Ivalu from Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan.