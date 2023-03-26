Amy Jo Johnson Denies Claims She Didn’t Do ‘Power Rangers’ Reunion Movie Due To Money: “Maybe I Just Didn’t Want To Wear Spandex In My 50s”

Amy Jo Johnson is shutting down rumors about the reason she opted not to take part in the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion movie for Netflix.

“Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true,” the former Pink Ranger tweeted.

Johnson continued, “Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to [New Zealand] for a month. Or none of ur beeswax. [Jason David Frank] & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed.”

The Felicity alum added that she was “excited to see [her] pals” Davis Yost and Walter Jones “rock it” in the movie playing the Blue and Black Ranger, respectively.

Johnson had previously addressed not being part of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always which is set to drop on the streamer on April 19.

In a tweet from Jan. 18, she wrote, “For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

According to Netflix’s logline for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the film takes place “thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”

The 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.

The trailer for the film shows the iconic villain Rita Repulsa returning to face off with the Power Rangers once again. Thuy Trang, who died in 2001, played the Yellow Ranger and is paid homage in the reunion movie. Catherine Sutherland reprises her role as Katherine Hillard and plays the Pink Ranger and Steve Cardenas gets back in the Red Ranger suit reprising his role of Rocky DeSantos.