Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Full Circle, Three-Day Celebration of the Zack Snyderverse Trilogy’ Will Benefit Suicide Prevention Foundation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Hits Franchise Best $8.9M In Thursday Previews
Read the full story

Hot Package: Adam McKay Lines Up Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr, Forest Whitaker & Danielle Deadwyler For Serial Killer Comedy ‘Average Height, Average Build’

Amy Adams Robert Pattinson Forest Whitaker Danielle Deadwyler Robert Downey Jr
(L-R) Amy Adams, Robert Pattinson, Forest Whitaker, Danielle Deadwyler and Robert Downey Jr Michale Buckner/Getty Images

Oscar winner Adam McKay has lined up Rob Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr, Forest Whitaker and Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler to head the ensemble cast of his next directing vehicle. Titled Average Height, Average Build, the script and package is out to studios and streamers, and the intention is to get it into production by late summer or early fall.

Much the way that the McKay-crafted series Succession and his films Don’t Look Up and The Big Short told entertaining stories that reflect what’s going on in the world, Average Height, Average Build sounds like a pretty ingenious marriage of a black comedy premise with the corruption that rife in politics.

Related Story

Breaking Baz: 'Ted Lasso' Striker Phil Dunster Transfers To Season 2 Of Apple TV+ Thriller 'Surface'; 'All Quiet On The Western Front's Edward Berger And Robert Pattinson Have A Coffee

Pattinson will play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Downey’s role is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives.

Hyperobject Industries’ McKay and Kevin Messick are producing. The script has been shopped without a budget, and with that killer cast it should be set soon. McKay has been talking about making a dirty money movie since he promoted Don’t Look Up, which shined a light on global warming without making audiences feel they were being fed spinach.

The film marks a reunion for McKay and Adams, who worked together on the Oscar-nominated political satire Vice. As for Pattinson, The Batman had been weighing options after recently wrapping production on the sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, which has Bong Joon Ho directing.

Stay tuned.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad