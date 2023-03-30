NBC Announces Summer Premiere Dates For ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ & More

NBC has announced its summer slate, which includes new seasons of America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior, as well as the premieres of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge and docuseries LA Fire & Rescue.

America’s Got Talent Season 18 and Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge will kick things off with back-to-back premieres on May 30. AGT will lead primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, and Hot Wheels will follow.

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior will debut on June 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT. LA Fire & Rescue, a new docuseries from the producers of Chicago Fire, will bow on June 21 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT. All programs will stream on Peacock the day following their NBC telecast.

NBC will lead into summer with the return of The Weakest Link on April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and That’s My Jam, which heads to Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning April 17.

Season 18 of AGT promises to deliver “some of the wildest acts” the show has ever seen. Simon Cowell returns to the judges panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews will return as host. Live shows will begin on August 22, and the results shows will be on Wednesdays.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is a new competition series that is inspired by the popular toy cars. Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones. The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. Also at stake is a top prize of $1 million for the fastest ninja who can conquer all four stages at the national finals. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas.

LA Fire & Rescue plans to offer “unprecedented access” to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death.