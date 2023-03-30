Amazon Studios Signs Marvel’s Former EIC Joe Quesada To Exclusive First-Look Deal

Amazon Studios has signed an exclusive first-look deal with former Marvel Editor-In-Chief Joe Quesada. Under the deal, Quesada will be developing series and films for Prime Video, focusing on adapting existing and new comic book IP.

“I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family. From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King, and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated,” said Quesada in a statement.

Quesada worked at Marvel Comics for 24 years. During his tenure as EIC, he helped produce many of the company’s most popular storylines before they were adapted for the big screen—including Civil War, Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Quesada, the bilingual son of Cuban parents, became the first Latino to serve in the position at Marvel, and the first artist. Diversity within the Marvel universe was a priority for Quesada. Both Ms. Marvel, a Muslim-American teenage hero, and Miles Morales, the biracial Spider-Man at the heart of the animated movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, were developed as characters under his watch.

Later, as Marvel Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, the multiple award winner played an integral role in the creative committee for the first batch of Marvel Studios movies and served as executive producer on multiple Marvel TV series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage for Netflix and Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D for ABC. He would go on to make his directorial debut on the Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D web series, Slingshot.

“Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today,” said Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios. “The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can’t wait to see what he brings to life next.”

Quesada is represented by RBEL and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols & Adler.