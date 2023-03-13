Amazon Prime Video Cancels ‘Three Pines’ After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled The Crown producer Left Bank’s Three Pines after just one season.

The news was confirmed by showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo, source material writer Louise Penny and star Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers on Instagram.

Tailfeathers described the cancelation as “difficult to process” and said that as an indigenous actor she “never thought I’d have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a show like this.” Three Pines had come in for praise for its nuanced portrayal of indigenous people and issues.

Penny, who wrote the books that Three Pines was based on, claimed the show had, at one point, been number one for Prime Video in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

“I am shocked and upset,” she added. “Like any show, [Three Pines] had growing pains but it was only going to get better and better.”

Starring Alfred Molina as Inspector Armond Gamache, Three Pines followed the protagonist as he investigates cases beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines. There, he solves numerous murder mysteries, and the series had been left on a cliffhanger, with Gamache’s life on the line as his team tried to find him.

Three Pines was produced by Left Bank and also starred Rossif Sutherland and Sarah Booth. It was Left Bank’s first show for Prime Video, as the Sony-backed producer prepares for a The Crown-less future. The Crown season six will be Netflix’s last.

The news comes with U.S. streaming services cancelling multiple high-profile shows.

A Prime Video spokesman said: “We are proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners.”

Variety was first to report on Three Pines’ cancelation.