Allison Janney Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA on Tuesday announced its signing of Allison Janney — the Academy Award-winning actress who has also been recognized over the course of her career with six Emmys, a Golden Globe, 7 SAG Awards, 2 Critics’ Choice Awards, a BAFTA, an Independent Spirit Award and other accolades.

Janney most recently exec produced and starred opposite Jurnee Smollett and Logan Marshall-Green in the action-thriller Lou, produced for Netflix by J.J. Abrams. She also appears in the Michael Morris drama To Leslie, which recently brought Andrea Riseborough her first Academy Award nomination, and from 2013-2021 starred in eight seasons of the acclaimed CBS sitcom Mom, created by Gemma Baker, Eddie Gorodetsky and Chuck Lorre.

The actress earned two Emmys and six noms for her work on that show, and landed a Supporting Actress nod at the Oscars and numerous other major award shows for her portrayal of Tonya Harding’s (Margot Robbie) abusive mother LaVona in the Craig Gillespie-directed Neon film, I, Tonya.

Additional film credits for Janney include Adam Shankman’s Hairspray, Jason Reitman’s Juno, Stephen Daldry’s The Hours, Todd Solondz’s Life During Wartime, Jay Roach’s Bombshell, Tate Taylor’s The Help and Sam Mendes’ American Beauty. She’s otherwise best known on the TV side for her career-elevating and heavily awarded turn in Aaron Sorkin’s iconic NBC political drama series The West Wing, and for a part on Showtime’s Masters of Sex that also brought her an Emmy.

Janney made her Broadway debut in a 1996 production of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter, which landed her an Outer Critics Circle Award and the Clarence Derwent Award. The actress won another Outer Critics Circle Award and nabbed her first Tony nom for Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge and after launching her film and TV career, returned to Broadway for the musical 9 to 5, for which she earned both a Drama Desk Award and another Tony nom. She returned to Broadway once again in 2017, starring alongside John Benjamin Hickey in the revival of John Guare’s Six Degrees of Separation.

Janney will next be seen starring alongside John David Washington in Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi pic True Love for New Regency, which is slated for release by 20th Century Studios on October 6. Also coming up for the actress is the Apple TV+ series Mrs. American Pie, which will reteam Janney with her The Help director, Taylor. Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Leslie Bibb, Carol Burnett and Ricky Martin also star in the show created by Abe Sylvia, which adapts the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.

Janney continues to be represented by Thruline Entertainment, Peter Martin Nelson of Nelson Davis LLP, and Slate PR.