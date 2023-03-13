Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscars: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Takes Best Picture & Six Others – Full Winners List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Scores 7 Oscars Including Best Picture - Full List Of Winners
Read the full story

All3Media’s Objective Media Group Sets Up Label With Viacom International Studios UK Exec Oliver Wright

OMG and Oliver Wright
OMG; Oliver Wright

EXCLUSIVE: All3Media’s Objective Media Group (OMG) has expanded by launching an unscripted label with Viacom International Studios exec Oliver Wright.

We’ve learned Wright’s currently unnamed production house will focus on developing and producing factual series and documentaries.

The company launches with a slate such as Channel 5’s upcoming space doc series Tim Peake: Secrets of Our Universe — the Paramount-owned network’s latest attempt to push into high-end factual with well-known talent.

Related Story

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Says Keeping Showtime "More Value-Creating" Than Agreeing To $3B Sale, Touts "Insane" 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning'

It’ll sit within OMG, which also houses 141 Productions, Betty, Canard, Objective Fiction, OMG Scotland, Purple, Tannadice Pictures, Triple Brew Media and L.A.-based OMG America.

Wright was among the staff whose roles were impacted by Paramount Global’s decision to close the unscripted win of Viacom International Studios (VIS) UK as it switches international production focus to high-end scripted, as we exclusively revealed last month.

“I am thrilled to be setting up my own label under the unique and highly successful banner of OMG, where I’ll enjoy the fantastic support necessary to continue creating strong and high-rating factual content,” said Wright.

Wright spent more than five years at VIS UK as Head of Factual and Features. There his credits included Nick Knowles Into the Grand Canyon; three seasons of The Secrets of Royal PalacesNick Knowles’ Big House Clearout; ABBA documentaries including The Missing 40 YearsDiana: In Her Own WordsBroadmoor: High Security & Serial Killers; TK Maxx: How Do they Do it, and three seasons of The Wonderful World of Chocolate

Further back, he was an executive producer at Endemol Shine and worked as Head of Popular Factual at The Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom producer Arrow Media.

“Ollie is a prolific producer with unique talent relationships – we’re delighted he’s joining OMG and look forward to welcoming his infectious energy to the group,” said OMG CEO Layla Smith.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad