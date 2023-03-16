‘All Rise’ Future On OWN Uncertain As Cast Gets Released Ahead Of Season 3B Run

EXCLUSIVE: Once again, All Rise is facing a possible cancellation. The cast of the courtroom drama series, led by Simone Missick, has been released by producing studio Warner Bros. Television.

OWN gave All Rise a second lease on life, picking up the series for a 20-episode Season 3 in 2021 following its cancellation by CBS after two seasons. The new season, which has been completed, was slated to run in two 10-episode batches, with the first half airing last summer and the second one set to air later this year.

All Rise was not able to bring in broadcast-size audience to OWN but Season 3A did OK by cable standards. With the cast options coming up and Season 3B yet to be scheduled, I hear the studio notified the actors that their options are not getting picked up. OWN is expected to make a decision on the show’s future after the episodes air.

Most people I’ve spoken with feel like this likely is the end for All Rise. The show did defy the odds once and was able to reassemble the majority of its cast after their options had expired following the CBS cancellation.

Starring Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, All Rise is a courthouse drama that followed the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they worked with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), is a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who has shown she doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench, but instead leans in, pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

Season 3 main cast included Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort, with Seasons 1-2 series regular Marg Helgenberger as special guest

The series was created by Greg Spottiswood and produced by Warner Bros. Television.

All Rise was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.