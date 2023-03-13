‘All Quiet On The Western Front’s Production Designer Christian M. Goldbeck Thanks Director Edward Berger & His Team Following Oscar Win: “I Am Completely Blown Away”

Production designer Christian M. Goldbeck gave a shout-out to All Quiet on the Western Front‘s director Edward Berger and his team of APDs following the film’s Oscar win for Best Production Design.

“I am completely blown away,” Goldbeck said. “To our beautiful director Edward Berger, I could not have not have done this without you.” He continued, “This whole thing was a real team effort. My heart goes to all the other APDs, who worked on this project,” reiterating “I could not have done this without you.”

Set decorator Ernestine Hipper first thanked her parents, her sisters and “dear friends,” She continued: “When I started this, I was told Ernestine, don’t ever forget, you’re only as good as your team. So this is to all the hard-working people in Prague, and all the teams that helped me to get on this stage, the Academy, thank you so much.”

Goldbeck and Hipper bested the teams behind James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water (production design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decorator: Vanessa Cole), Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (production design: Florencia Martin, set decorator: Anthony Carlino), Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (production design: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy), set decorator: Bev Dunn), Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans (production design: Rick Carter, set decorator: Karen O’Hara).

Directed by Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

It is nominated for nine Oscars including Best Picture, also winning tonight for Best International Feature and Cinematography. It also is nominated for Music (Original Score), Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects.

The film tells the story of a young German soldier, played by Felix Kammerer, on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch, and Anton von Lucke also star.