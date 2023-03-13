‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Composer Volker Bertelmann Thanks Cast & Crew As He Picks Up First Oscar

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Volker Bertelmann accepts the Best Original Score award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

German musician Volker Bertelmann nudged out the competition to pick up his first Academy Award Sunday for Netflix’s war epic All Quiet on the Western Front.

Mindy Kaling and John Cho presented the award to Bertelmann, who thanked his All Quiet colleagues.

“I want to thank the cast and crew for their amazing craftsmanship and to Netflix for their huge support and to my fellow nominees,” Bertelmann said as he picked up the award.

This year’s nom is Bertelmann’s second Oscars nod. He was last nominated for his musical work on Lion (2017), starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara. He shared the nomination with co-composer Dustin O’Halloran.

Bertelmann’s win was All Quiet on the Western Front’s fourth win of the evening. The German-language pic is up for nine Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and International Feature Film. The film picked up International Feature earlier in the evening.

Directed by filmmaker Edward Berger, the pic is a new take on the classic 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The film tells the story of a young German soldier, played by Felix Kammerer, on the Western Front of World War I as he learns how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as he fights for his life. The pic debuted at TIFF. Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Albrecht Schuch and Anton von Lucke also star.

All Quiet is Bertelmann and Berger’s fourth collaboration, following the 2020 TV series Your Honor. Tonight’s win also marks the second consecutive year that the Original Score Oscar heads to German after Hans Zimmer won last year for his work on Dune.

The category was rounded out by Justin Hurwitz (Babylon), Carter Burwell (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and John Williams (The Fablemans).