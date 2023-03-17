‘The Great British Bake Off’ Confirms Alison Hammond As New Presenter

Alison Hammond has been confirmed as the new host of The Great British Bake Off.

Hammond, who co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards last month, will replace Matt Lucas on Channel 4’s baking competition. The show has a loyal following on Netflix in the U.S.

The Daily Mirror first reported the news on Thursday and Hammond confirmed it on TikTok this morning.

Hammond first graced British television screens as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002. She has gone on to become a much-loved presenter, hosting ITV’s This Morning, where she has become known for viral celebrity interviews. This included an encounter with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 2017, in which she admitted to having never watched Blade Runner.

Take a look at what happened when @AlisonHammond2 met #HarrisonFord and @RyanGosling. Hint: it includes whisky and a lot of laughing! 🥃😂 pic.twitter.com/9l4ElQ9hek — This Morning (@thismorning) October 5, 2017

Hammond has appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, in which she captured the show’s essence by telling viewers: “Good baking comes from the heart and I have got a lot of heart.”

Alison Hammond on Bake Off. The tent will never be the same again. #GBBO @AlisonHammond pic.twitter.com/34MaPfcwx6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

Hammond will co-host with Noel Fielding, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive of Bake Off producer Love Productions, said the show would go back to basics after admitting that Season 13 was “not our strongest.”

He told The Media Podcast: “You’ve got to take a look at it and go, ‘Shit, [are] the challenges too complicated?’ We’re looking very, very, very hard at making sure that it’s as good a series as it can be.”

Commenting on Hammond’s casting, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”