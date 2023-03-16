‘Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Movie Finds Its Alexander In Thom Nemer

EXCLUSIVE: The search is over for the titular character in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Thom Nemer (Snowfall) will star opposite Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia and George Lopez in the Disney+ film as Alexander.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

Longoria and Garcia play Alexander’s parents Val and Frank; Paulina Chávez plays his 16-year-old sister Mia; Rose Portillo plays his grandmother Lidia.

The film, a new take on Judith Viorst’s book after a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.

Nemer is best known for portraying Carlo in the FX series Snowfall. The 9-year-old also notably worked alongside Jennifer Coolidge in an Old Navy commercial. He is repped by MC Talent Management and AKA Talent Agency.