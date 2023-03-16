Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Artists Equity Is ‘Unstoppable’ With Jennifer Lopez; In Final Talks With Amazon Studios For Second Team Up Before ‘Air’ Opens – The Dish

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jennifer Lopez & Artists Equity Poised To Reteam For ‘Unstoppable’ Ahead Of 'Air' Opening
Read the full story

‘Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Movie Finds Its Alexander In Thom Nemer

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Thom Nemer

EXCLUSIVE: The search is over for the titular character in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Thom Nemer (Snowfall) will star opposite Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia and George Lopez in the Disney+ film as Alexander.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia, who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

Longoria and Garcia play Alexander’s parents Val and Frank; Paulina Chávez plays his 16-year-old sister Mia; Rose Portillo plays his grandmother Lidia.

The film, a new take on Judith Viorst’s book after a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.

Nemer is best known for portraying Carlo in the FX series Snowfall. The 9-year-old also notably worked alongside Jennifer Coolidge in an Old Navy commercial. He is repped by MC Talent Management and AKA Talent Agency.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad